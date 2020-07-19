All apartments in Kirkland
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5

12004 Slater Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12004 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
TOP FLOOR KIRKLAND 2 BED CONDO - **$1795/month rent; W/S/G - $100/month; 3 parking spots**
**2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1100 SF, Sauna, Fireplace; 12 month lease preferred**
**First month's rent ($1795) and security deposit ($1795) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers fully renovated, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom living space. Great Floor plan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathroom. Home is in the Kirkland area providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. Home has large windows that provide great natural light. New wood, carpet, and laminate flooring. Paint is new. Brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Huge walk in closet in the Master and Large, private deck. Home even has its own Sauna! Rental comes with either 2 or 3 reserved parking spots as well as a large storage unit.

Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Dogs have to be 20 pounds or less per HOA rules. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside while being far enough off of main road to provide peace and quiet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Kirkland area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Robert Frost Elementary
-Rose Hill Middle School or Stella Schola
-Lake Washington High School or International School
-UW Bothell/Cascadia, Bastyr, Northwest University, LW Institute of Tech

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close as well as Totem Lake
-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park
-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Evergreen Hospital
-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course

(RLNE2436643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 have any available units?
12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 have?
Some of 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 currently offering any rent specials?
12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 is pet friendly.
Does 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 offer parking?
Yes, 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 offers parking.
Does 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 have a pool?
No, 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 does not have a pool.
Does 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 have accessible units?
No, 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
