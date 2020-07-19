12004 Slater AVE NE #F 5

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

TOP FLOOR KIRKLAND 2 BED CONDO - **$1795/month rent; W/S/G - $100/month; 3 parking spots**

**2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1100 SF, Sauna, Fireplace; 12 month lease preferred**

**First month's rent ($1795) and security deposit ($1795) due upon move in**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers fully renovated, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom living space. Great Floor plan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathroom. Home is in the Kirkland area providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. Home has large windows that provide great natural light. New wood, carpet, and laminate flooring. Paint is new. Brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Huge walk in closet in the Master and Large, private deck. Home even has its own Sauna! Rental comes with either 2 or 3 reserved parking spots as well as a large storage unit.



Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Dogs have to be 20 pounds or less per HOA rules. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside while being far enough off of main road to provide peace and quiet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Kirkland area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Robert Frost Elementary

-Rose Hill Middle School or Stella Schola

-Lake Washington High School or International School

-UW Bothell/Cascadia, Bastyr, Northwest University, LW Institute of Tech



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close as well as Totem Lake

-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park

-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Evergreen Hospital

-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course



(RLNE2436643)