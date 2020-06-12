12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



FREE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE END OF THE MONTH.



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing at 4088095438!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pleasant, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment home property rental on a friendly and peaceful South Juanita neighborhood in Kirkland.



The comfortable interior is furnished with wall-to-wall carpets, polished hardwood floor, high shed ceiling in the living room, tables with chairs, several decorative art pieces, rugs or carpets, and a fireplace. Its kitchen with a half-wall has fine wood cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, smooth wooden countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven/range. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall, shower and bathtub combo with a curtain, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors. The unit has electric heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer.



The exterior has a relaxing balcony-- a cool spot to unwind after a busy day. It comes with 1 covered carport, 2nd spot from the building. Pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenant pays electricity, cable, internet, and gas. Whereas HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage utilities will be handled by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7nqgusgn2V6



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby park



