Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302

12003 100th Avenue Northeast · (408) 917-0430
Location

12003 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

FREE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE END OF THE MONTH.

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing at 4088095438!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment home property rental on a friendly and peaceful South Juanita neighborhood in Kirkland.

The comfortable interior is furnished with wall-to-wall carpets, polished hardwood floor, high shed ceiling in the living room, tables with chairs, several decorative art pieces, rugs or carpets, and a fireplace. Its kitchen with a half-wall has fine wood cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, smooth wooden countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven/range. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall, shower and bathtub combo with a curtain, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors. The unit has electric heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer.

The exterior has a relaxing balcony-- a cool spot to unwind after a busy day. It comes with 1 covered carport, 2nd spot from the building. Pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant pays electricity, cable, internet, and gas. Whereas HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage utilities will be handled by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7nqgusgn2V6

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby park

(RLNE5780118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 have any available units?
12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 have?
Some of 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 does offer parking.
Does 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
