Kirkland, WA
11925 109th Ave NE
11925 109th Ave NE

11925 109th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11925 109th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
11925 109th Ave NE Available 08/10/19 Kirkland Home - Welcome to the lovely Juanita neighborhood in Kirkland! This beautiful, well-maintained home in tree-lined cul-de-sac has 3 bedrooms and. 2.5 bathrooms and is available August 8th! This home has wonderful street appeal with mature garden plantings and tall trees surrounding it. Feel the charm as you walk into the spacious entryway and make your way into the large and light filled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances; the perfect place to gather with your family. Look out the large windows to the fully fenced backyard, which includes a hot tub and a patio for barbecuing and entertaining. Yard maintenance is included in the cost of your rent! Enjoy relaxing in the beautiful living room with gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer included, 2 car garage has lots of storage space. This modern and comfortable home is conveniently located in the heart of Kirkland with close and easy access to 405 and 520 and downtown Bellevue or Seattle, and nearby Google Campus in Kirkland and Microsoft Campus in Redmond. Walk to the neighborhood playground and only a five minute drive to the popular Juanita Beach and Park! Enjoy the great neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops. Juanita has highly desirable schools in a very family friendly neighborhood! Assigned schools include: Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, the prestigious Environmental & Adventure Middle School (rated 10 out of 10 in the State!) and Juanita High School. Sorry, no smoking. One small dog under 25 lbs. or one cat ok with additional $500 pet deposit.

To view this wonderful home, please contact Marilyn McGill at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #kirklandrental #forleasekirkland

(RLNE2508659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11925 109th Ave NE have any available units?
11925 109th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11925 109th Ave NE have?
Some of 11925 109th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11925 109th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11925 109th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11925 109th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11925 109th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11925 109th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11925 109th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11925 109th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11925 109th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11925 109th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11925 109th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11925 109th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11925 109th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11925 109th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11925 109th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11925 109th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11925 109th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
