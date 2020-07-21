Amenities

11925 109th Ave NE Available 08/10/19 Kirkland Home - Welcome to the lovely Juanita neighborhood in Kirkland! This beautiful, well-maintained home in tree-lined cul-de-sac has 3 bedrooms and. 2.5 bathrooms and is available August 8th! This home has wonderful street appeal with mature garden plantings and tall trees surrounding it. Feel the charm as you walk into the spacious entryway and make your way into the large and light filled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances; the perfect place to gather with your family. Look out the large windows to the fully fenced backyard, which includes a hot tub and a patio for barbecuing and entertaining. Yard maintenance is included in the cost of your rent! Enjoy relaxing in the beautiful living room with gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer included, 2 car garage has lots of storage space. This modern and comfortable home is conveniently located in the heart of Kirkland with close and easy access to 405 and 520 and downtown Bellevue or Seattle, and nearby Google Campus in Kirkland and Microsoft Campus in Redmond. Walk to the neighborhood playground and only a five minute drive to the popular Juanita Beach and Park! Enjoy the great neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops. Juanita has highly desirable schools in a very family friendly neighborhood! Assigned schools include: Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, the prestigious Environmental & Adventure Middle School (rated 10 out of 10 in the State!) and Juanita High School. Sorry, no smoking. One small dog under 25 lbs. or one cat ok with additional $500 pet deposit.



To view this wonderful home, please contact Marilyn McGill at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #kirklandrental #forleasekirkland



(RLNE2508659)