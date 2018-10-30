All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

11748 NE 148th Pl

11748 Northeast 148th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11748 Northeast 148th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely 5 bd single family home in Kirkland High Woodlands Neighborhood - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/d14261905d

Lockbox located to the right of the front porch.

Vaulted Ceilings greet you as you enter the beautifully updated main floor kitchen/dining/living room with wood burning fireplace, Cherry floors and amazing updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 2nd sink with instant hot water! Slider to large back deck and private, fully fenced back yard.

4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms on the main level. Lower level with daylight family room with 2nd fireplace, 3/4 bath, laundry room and 5th bedroom with double closets.

Home has central heat and air conditioning. Large 2 car garage with openers.

High Woodlands neighborhood (neighborhood swimming pool and swim team/park and tennis court/basketball court), 1/2 mile from Woodmoor Elementary and Northshore Middle School.
Close to Wineries, New Totem Lake Mall, Evergreen hospital, and easy hwy access.

(RLNE5700064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

