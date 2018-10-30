11748 NE 148th Pl

Amenities

Lovely 5 bd single family home in Kirkland High Woodlands Neighborhood - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/d14261905d



Lockbox located to the right of the front porch.



Vaulted Ceilings greet you as you enter the beautifully updated main floor kitchen/dining/living room with wood burning fireplace, Cherry floors and amazing updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 2nd sink with instant hot water! Slider to large back deck and private, fully fenced back yard.



4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms on the main level. Lower level with daylight family room with 2nd fireplace, 3/4 bath, laundry room and 5th bedroom with double closets.



Home has central heat and air conditioning. Large 2 car garage with openers.



High Woodlands neighborhood (neighborhood swimming pool and swim team/park and tennis court/basketball court), 1/2 mile from Woodmoor Elementary and Northshore Middle School.

Close to Wineries, New Totem Lake Mall, Evergreen hospital, and easy hwy access.



