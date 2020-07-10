All apartments in Kirkland
11508 NE 128th Street Apartment

11508 Northeast 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11508 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
internet access
"SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $200 MOVE IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE FEBRUARY 20TH!"

Contemporary, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the dynamic neighborhood of North Juanita in Inglewood-Finn Hill.

The modern unfurnished interior features laminate floors. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet/drawer storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a sliding closet. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, electric heating is installed.

The exterior features an enclosed patio, quiet spot to unwind and relax. The area features a business center, park, and access to public transportation. A single-car covered parking spot is available as well as a storage room directly in front of the unit. Pets are welcome on the owners approval and a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, fiber internet, and cleaning. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, and trash. If Tenants decide to professionally clean the property they have to provide a receipt copy to the owner.

The rent will not increase for 3 years if the lease gets renewed every year.

Nearby Parks: Hazen Hills Park, Heronfield Wetlands, Edith Moulton Park, and Kingsgate Park.

Bus lines:
244 - 0.1 mile
277 - 0.1 mile
252 - 0.1 mile
235 - 0.1 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5397760)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

