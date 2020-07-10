11508 NE 128th Street Apartment

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking internet access

"SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $200 MOVE IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE FEBRUARY 20TH!"



Contemporary, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the dynamic neighborhood of North Juanita in Inglewood-Finn Hill.



The modern unfurnished interior features laminate floors. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet/drawer storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a sliding closet. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, electric heating is installed.



The exterior features an enclosed patio, quiet spot to unwind and relax. The area features a business center, park, and access to public transportation. A single-car covered parking spot is available as well as a storage room directly in front of the unit. Pets are welcome on the owners approval and a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, fiber internet, and cleaning. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, and trash. If Tenants decide to professionally clean the property they have to provide a receipt copy to the owner.



The rent will not increase for 3 years if the lease gets renewed every year.



Nearby Parks: Hazen Hills Park, Heronfield Wetlands, Edith Moulton Park, and Kingsgate Park.



Bus lines:

244 - 0.1 mile

277 - 0.1 mile

252 - 0.1 mile

235 - 0.1 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



