All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 10801 NE 141st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
10801 NE 141st Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

10801 NE 141st Pl

10801 Northeast 141st Place · (206) 465-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10801 Northeast 141st Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10801 NE 141st Pl · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely Remodeled 3 BR/3 BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood (Kirkland) - APPLICATIONS PENDING. NO ADDITIONAL SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME.
Very spacious 3 BR/2.25 BA home situated on a large 7,800 SF corner lot in a very quiet neighborhood on a dead-end street. Easy access to 405, Bothell, one block from Edith Moulton Park & public transportation. This home has been complete updated: Main level has new engineered hardwood flooring throughout and new paint. Open floor plan with brand-new kitchen and adjacent dining area features beautiful white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island. Light filled large living room with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors leading to deck perfect for BBQ. Spacious master suite with private tiled three quarter bath. Two additional bedroom (one small, the other medium size) and tiled full size bath are also located on this level. The brand-new lower level studio (710 square feet) is perfect for guest quarters, mother-in law, office/business space or nanny quarter: Painted concrete flooring, new full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, and 3/4 tiled bath. Large level back yard with fruit trees and mature landscaping & trees. Two-car garage & three driveway parking spaces. Washer/dryer. New AC, gas heat.
Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Tenant maintains lawn & garden.
Available July 5.
1-year lease minimum.
NO SMOKING PLEASE/NO PETS PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information:
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4841997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 NE 141st Pl have any available units?
10801 NE 141st Pl has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10801 NE 141st Pl have?
Some of 10801 NE 141st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 NE 141st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10801 NE 141st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 NE 141st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10801 NE 141st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 10801 NE 141st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10801 NE 141st Pl offers parking.
Does 10801 NE 141st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10801 NE 141st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 NE 141st Pl have a pool?
No, 10801 NE 141st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10801 NE 141st Pl have accessible units?
No, 10801 NE 141st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 NE 141st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10801 NE 141st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10801 NE 141st Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10801 NE 141st Pl has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10801 NE 141st Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity