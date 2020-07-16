10801 NE 141st Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Completely Remodeled 3 BR/3 BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood (Kirkland) - APPLICATIONS PENDING. NO ADDITIONAL SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME.

Very spacious 3 BR/2.25 BA home situated on a large 7,800 SF corner lot in a very quiet neighborhood on a dead-end street. Easy access to 405, Bothell, one block from Edith Moulton Park & public transportation. This home has been complete updated: Main level has new engineered hardwood flooring throughout and new paint. Open floor plan with brand-new kitchen and adjacent dining area features beautiful white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island. Light filled large living room with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors leading to deck perfect for BBQ. Spacious master suite with private tiled three quarter bath. Two additional bedroom (one small, the other medium size) and tiled full size bath are also located on this level. The brand-new lower level studio (710 square feet) is perfect for guest quarters, mother-in law, office/business space or nanny quarter: Painted concrete flooring, new full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, and 3/4 tiled bath. Large level back yard with fruit trees and mature landscaping & trees. Two-car garage & three driveway parking spaces. Washer/dryer. New AC, gas heat.

Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Tenant maintains lawn & garden.

Available July 5.

1-year lease minimum.

NO SMOKING PLEASE/NO PETS PLEASE.

Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line qualification information:

https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4841997)