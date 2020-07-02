10618 NE 123rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Quiet culdesac street. Large fenced yard. 1/2 mile to freeway and transit center - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



Spacious tri-level home located in a quiet cul-de-sac with very little street traffic. Conveniently located right off of NE 124th St, close to 405, Microsoft, Google, Juanita Beach Park, and the new shopping center Village at Totem Lake.

* The Living room has bay windows and vaulted ceiling.

* Formal Dining room.

* Kitchen over looks the family room and has a bay window nook for a kitchen table.

* This home features a gas stove.

* The family room features a gas fireplace and French doors leading to the huge back yard.

* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

* The Master bedroom is good sized and has a private bath with step in tile shower.

* Designated laundry room with full size washer and dryer and 1/2 bath.

* Large 2 car garage.

* Sought after Lake Washington School District.

Sorry, no cats. Dog under 20 lbs considered.



(RLNE5683536)