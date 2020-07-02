All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

10618 NE 123rd St

10618 Northeast 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10618 Northeast 123rd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quiet culdesac street. Large fenced yard. 1/2 mile to freeway and transit center - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

Spacious tri-level home located in a quiet cul-de-sac with very little street traffic. Conveniently located right off of NE 124th St, close to 405, Microsoft, Google, Juanita Beach Park, and the new shopping center Village at Totem Lake.
* The Living room has bay windows and vaulted ceiling.
* Formal Dining room.
* Kitchen over looks the family room and has a bay window nook for a kitchen table.
* This home features a gas stove.
* The family room features a gas fireplace and French doors leading to the huge back yard.
* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
* The Master bedroom is good sized and has a private bath with step in tile shower.
* Designated laundry room with full size washer and dryer and 1/2 bath.
* Large 2 car garage.
* Sought after Lake Washington School District.
Sorry, no cats. Dog under 20 lbs considered.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5683536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10618 NE 123rd St have any available units?
10618 NE 123rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10618 NE 123rd St have?
Some of 10618 NE 123rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10618 NE 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
10618 NE 123rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10618 NE 123rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10618 NE 123rd St is pet friendly.
Does 10618 NE 123rd St offer parking?
Yes, 10618 NE 123rd St offers parking.
Does 10618 NE 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10618 NE 123rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10618 NE 123rd St have a pool?
No, 10618 NE 123rd St does not have a pool.
Does 10618 NE 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 10618 NE 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 10618 NE 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10618 NE 123rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10618 NE 123rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10618 NE 123rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

