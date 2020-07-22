10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Roof Top Deck with Views - Townhome in great location. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. A design that offers style and custom finishes perfect for entertaining and functional living. Roof top deck offers amazing lake and mountain views! Includes Washer/Dryer and Landscaping.



Available Feb 1, 2020, no pets, See attached details for screening criteria.



To apply: www.reintl.appfolio.com/listings



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



Tenants are required to pay utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5463061)