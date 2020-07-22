All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated February 7 2020

10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A

10123 Northeast 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10123 Northeast 63rd Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Roof Top Deck with Views - Townhome in great location. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. A design that offers style and custom finishes perfect for entertaining and functional living. Roof top deck offers amazing lake and mountain views! Includes Washer/Dryer and Landscaping.

Available Feb 1, 2020, no pets, See attached details for screening criteria.

To apply: www.reintl.appfolio.com/listings

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

Tenants are required to pay utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A have any available units?
10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A offer parking?
No, 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A have a pool?
No, 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A have accessible units?
No, 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 10123 NE 63rd St. Unit Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
