Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22007 129th Place SE

22007 129th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

22007 129th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Den Family Room Covered Deck w/Fenced Yard - Beautiful 2-story home in friendly neighborhood! Close to all amenities & award winning Kent Schools. Oversized 2-car garage and a huge, level, fully-fenced back yard. A covered patio for easy place to entertain friends & family. Easy living open floor plan offers everything you need for your comfort & convenience. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Family room, & Den. Pets c/b/c. $500 pet deposit. $30 app fee per adult. Call or text during business hours.

(RLNE4529961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22007 129th Place SE have any available units?
22007 129th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 22007 129th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
22007 129th Place SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22007 129th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22007 129th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 22007 129th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 22007 129th Place SE does offer parking.
Does 22007 129th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22007 129th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22007 129th Place SE have a pool?
No, 22007 129th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 22007 129th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 22007 129th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22007 129th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22007 129th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22007 129th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22007 129th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
