139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kent, WA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
The Lakes
18 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1011 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1300 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Lakes
20 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
3 Units Available
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1100 sqft
Prices and availability are subject to change! LIFE AT THE TOP\nCapture the essence of Northwest living. Surround yourself with natural beauty and excellent access.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
54 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
22628 106th Avenue Southeast
22628 106th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA
This house is not listed for rent on Craigslist. Accepting Section 8 Vouchers. Single Family home on a Large 16,728 Sq Ft lot. Located on the East Hill of Kent close to everything you could ever need and just a short drive to the sounder station.

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
14022 Southeast 281st Place
14022 Southeast 281st Place, Kent, WA
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Kent! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Available mid-May..

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
22524 134th Plaza South East
22524 134th Pl SE, Kent, WA
Available two weeks from date of application approval! Super spacious home in Fern Crest Community. This home offers two master suites, plus two additional bedrooms, den and 3.5 bathrooms over 3,640 Sq Ft.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
521 West Cloudy St
521 West Cloudy Street, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
835 sqft
Welcome to this remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Complete with 835 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer included! Easy distance to freeways for quick commuting and travel.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
27513 140th AVE SE
27513 140th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1740 sqft
27513 140th AVE SE Available 05/04/20 27513 140th Ave SE, Kent 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
22019 40th Pl S
22019 40th Place South, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood.

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
12114 SE 277th Pl
12114 Southeast 277th Place, Kent, WA
Beautifully Maintained Home in Kent w/ Mountain View! - The upstairs features hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan which opens to the back deck for great entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Kent
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1188 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.

June 2020 Kent Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kent Rent Report. Kent rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kent rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Kent Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kent Rent Report. Kent rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kent rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kent rents declined slightly over the past month

Kent rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kent stand at $1,501 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,869 for a two-bedroom. Kent's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kent, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Kent

    As rents have increased slightly in Kent, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Kent is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Kent's median two-bedroom rent of $1,869 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Kent.
    • While Kent's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Kent than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Kent is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

