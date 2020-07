Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bike storage media room volleyball court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments green community internet access playground tennis court

Apartments with Excellent Service



Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service. We are committed to providing the ultimate comfort and convenience to all our residents and future residents. Our wealth of experience allows us to provide superior service and quality like no other. Our newly renovated apartment community introduces luxury living at an affordable price.



Simple touches such as mirrored wardrobe doors, vertical blinds, two-tone interior paint, new lighting, new appliances and upgraded kitchen and bath areas will add distinction to your apartment home.