Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kent, WA

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
980 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
857 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
925 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
884 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:44am
$
8 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
792 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Last updated June 12 at 09:39am
6 Units Available
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
845 sqft
Gated community in Kent near Saltwater State Park and Vashon Island. Pet- and child-friendly units with large, private balconies, fireplaces, window coverings and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
The Lakes
19 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
924 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
53 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Downtown Kent
2 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
850 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
840 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
927 sqft
Cozy apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and high-end appliances. Recreational amenities include a seasonal heated swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located within walking distance of several parks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Kent
8 Units Available
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1001 sqft
All Aboard! Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and urban living at The Platform Apartments in Downtown Kent, WA. Choose from our studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
980 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1072 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
903 sqft
Prices and availability are subject to change! LIFE AT THE TOP\nCapture the essence of Northwest living. Surround yourself with natural beauty and excellent access.

June 2020 Kent Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kent Rent Report. Kent rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kent rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kent rents declined slightly over the past month

Kent rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kent stand at $1,501 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,869 for a two-bedroom. Kent's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kent, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Kent

    As rents have increased slightly in Kent, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Kent is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Kent's median two-bedroom rent of $1,869 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Kent.
    • While Kent's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Kent than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Kent is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

