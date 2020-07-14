All apartments in Kent
Island Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

Island Park

23529 60th Ave S · (253) 231-7089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
The Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E101 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit E102 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit E205 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit DD304 · Avail. now

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit AA106 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Island Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
package receiving
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the lakefront, Island Park Apartment Homes offers sophisticated living. When you select an apartment in Kent, WA, that’s part of our community, you’ll have a comfortable place to call home in a prime location that’s close to all your daily needs.

Select from a variety of one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans, all designed with your comfort and modern living needs in mind. Whether you love to cook or prefer warming up leftovers, you’ll appreciate our kitchens with upgraded countertops, a spacious pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Cozy up to our wood-burning fireplaces in the winter. Be sure to pack all your belongings as you’ll have plenty of space in our walk-in closets. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your large deck, and take advantage of other amenities including the ease of a full washer and dryer standard in each apartment.

Community amenities include an outdoor pool and an indoor Jacuzzi. Stay in shape at our onsite fitness center, and enjo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 (first applicant), $18 per additional applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $40/month, Detached garage: $145/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $145/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Island Park have any available units?
Island Park has 8 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Island Park have?
Some of Island Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Island Park currently offering any rent specials?
Island Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Island Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Island Park is pet friendly.
Does Island Park offer parking?
Yes, Island Park offers parking.
Does Island Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Island Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Island Park have a pool?
Yes, Island Park has a pool.
Does Island Park have accessible units?
Yes, Island Park has accessible units.
Does Island Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Island Park has units with dishwashers.
