Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport package receiving

Surrounded by the natural beauty of the lakefront, Island Park Apartment Homes offers sophisticated living. When you select an apartment in Kent, WA, that’s part of our community, you’ll have a comfortable place to call home in a prime location that’s close to all your daily needs.



Select from a variety of one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans, all designed with your comfort and modern living needs in mind. Whether you love to cook or prefer warming up leftovers, you’ll appreciate our kitchens with upgraded countertops, a spacious pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Cozy up to our wood-burning fireplaces in the winter. Be sure to pack all your belongings as you’ll have plenty of space in our walk-in closets. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your large deck, and take advantage of other amenities including the ease of a full washer and dryer standard in each apartment.



Community amenities include an outdoor pool and an indoor Jacuzzi. Stay in shape at our onsite fitness center, and enjo