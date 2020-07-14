Amenities
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the lakefront, Island Park Apartment Homes offers sophisticated living. When you select an apartment in Kent, WA, that’s part of our community, you’ll have a comfortable place to call home in a prime location that’s close to all your daily needs.
Select from a variety of one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans, all designed with your comfort and modern living needs in mind. Whether you love to cook or prefer warming up leftovers, you’ll appreciate our kitchens with upgraded countertops, a spacious pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Cozy up to our wood-burning fireplaces in the winter. Be sure to pack all your belongings as you’ll have plenty of space in our walk-in closets. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your large deck, and take advantage of other amenities including the ease of a full washer and dryer standard in each apartment.
Community amenities include an outdoor pool and an indoor Jacuzzi. Stay in shape at our onsite fitness center, and enjo