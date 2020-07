Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent. We also offer a friendly and engaging community.Many of our residents find comfort in relaxing in our sparkling swimming pool. If relaxing isn’t on your agenda, you can energize yourself with a beautiful hike at one of our local trails or take a run around a nearby park. As if that wasn’t enough, our great location is secluded, yet convenient. Stop looking and start living at Knol.