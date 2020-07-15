Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage

Adjacent to Clark Lake Park in an increasingly popular area of Kent, WA, Meridian Garden offers the feeling of seclusion while still being a stone's throw from everywhere you need and want to be. Major employers like REI, Amazon Fulfillment Centers and Boeing are all easily accessible, with Kent Station and the Showare Center just down the hill. Downtown Seattle is a mere 27-minute ride away on the Sounder commuter train.



The selection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature cozy, wood-burning fireplaces, full-sized washers and dryers and private patios/balconies in a beautifully landscaped setting. Common areas include a heated outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center and resident lounge.



