Meridian Garden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Meridian Garden

13101 SE 240th St · (206) 316-8067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13101 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Garden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
Adjacent to Clark Lake Park in an increasingly popular area of Kent, WA, Meridian Garden offers the feeling of seclusion while still being a stone's throw from everywhere you need and want to be. Major employers like REI, Amazon Fulfillment Centers and Boeing are all easily accessible, with Kent Station and the Showare Center just down the hill. Downtown Seattle is a mere 27-minute ride away on the Sounder commuter train.

The selection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature cozy, wood-burning fireplaces, full-sized washers and dryers and private patios/balconies in a beautifully landscaped setting. Common areas include a heated outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center and resident lounge.

Get in touch to schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Garden have any available units?
Meridian Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian Garden have?
Some of Meridian Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Garden is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Garden offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Garden offers parking.
Does Meridian Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meridian Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Garden have a pool?
Yes, Meridian Garden has a pool.
Does Meridian Garden have accessible units?
Yes, Meridian Garden has accessible units.
Does Meridian Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian Garden has units with dishwashers.
