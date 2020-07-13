Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

71 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Kent, WA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,291
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
17 Units Available
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1011 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Kent
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1001 sqft
All Aboard! Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and urban living at The Platform Apartments in Downtown Kent, WA. Choose from our studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
17 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,349
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:41am
$
9 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,190
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the scenic enclave of Kent, a neighborhood known for its open spaces and a thriving town, Timber Heights delivers immediate access to the best that Kent, WA has to offer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
63 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,927
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
16 Units Available
The Lakes
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
The Lakes
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1100 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours as well as virtual tours! Schedule your visit today! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Ventana Apartments and Townhomes
329 Ridgeview Dr, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,287
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
869 sqft
Welcome home! Ventana features floor plans with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, as well as one and two-bedroom town-homes. Amenities include carpeted/vinyl flooring, a dishwasher, and storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
18 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
8741 South 259th Street
8741 South 259th Street, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
540 sqft
Please call or text 206-530-0946 for more information. Madison of the River offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our community is situated in a quiet, beautiful park-like setting right on the Green River.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,330
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
892 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community that offers spectacular views of the Puget Sound. When you’re seeking an apartment in Federal Way, WA, be sure to come and see what we have to offer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
12 Units Available
Woodmont
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
28610 16th Ave S. #404
28610 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
615 sqft
411- $300 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! One Bedroom Condo with Breath Taking View in Redondo Vista - **APPLICATION PENDING** **Price just reduced! You've got to see it to believe it. This vibrant condo is located in Federal Way over looking the Puget Sound.

July 2020 Kent Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kent Rent Report. Kent rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kent rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kent rents held steady over the past month

Kent rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kent stand at $1,501 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,870 for a two-bedroom. Kent's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kent, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Kent

    As rents have increased marginally in Kent, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Kent is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Kent's median two-bedroom rent of $1,870 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kent's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Kent than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Kent is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

