136 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kent, WA

Bet you didn't know Kent is a star-studded city.Kent is home to professional bowler Earl Anthony, actress Josie Bissett, and Shannon Higgins-Cirovski, a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Kent is a suburb of Seattle, WA. The city is essentially a place where people who work and hang out in Seattle like to sleep, but recently Kent has developed a reputation as a place of its own as the corporate home of big companies Oberto Sausage and REI (what a strange combination). The town was founded in the late 19th century, and settlers lived as farmers and undertook other agricultural ventures. A few decades later, however, people in Kent discovered hops production and they started growing hops as their main source of income. After a nasty aphids infestation at the plant, the residents of Kent eventually stopped depending on hops for their money making. However, by that time, enough people and money were in the area to consider it a real town. The city was incorporated in 1890, and since then it has depended on other agricultural products like dairy and lettuce. Basically, Kent is known as the boondocks of Seattle. People in the more urban areas tend consider Kent residents rednecks; however, the town is continuing to grow, and just a few years ago even acquired its own professional sports team.

