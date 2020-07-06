All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 14210 Southeast 259th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
14210 Southeast 259th Place
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

14210 Southeast 259th Place

14210 Southeast 259th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14210 Southeast 259th Place, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14210 Southeast 259th Place have any available units?
14210 Southeast 259th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 14210 Southeast 259th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14210 Southeast 259th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14210 Southeast 259th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14210 Southeast 259th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14210 Southeast 259th Place offer parking?
No, 14210 Southeast 259th Place does not offer parking.
Does 14210 Southeast 259th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14210 Southeast 259th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14210 Southeast 259th Place have a pool?
No, 14210 Southeast 259th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14210 Southeast 259th Place have accessible units?
No, 14210 Southeast 259th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14210 Southeast 259th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14210 Southeast 259th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14210 Southeast 259th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14210 Southeast 259th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College