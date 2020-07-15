All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

The Lighthouse

10710 SE 256th St. · (253) 499-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA 98030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F202 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit F203 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lighthouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
e-payments
garage
internet access
package receiving
courtyard
lobby
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options. The Lighthouse Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and is a pet friendly community, allowing both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. With graceful style, The Lighthouse Apartment Homes exemplify unique details and thoughtful touches rarely found in an apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lighthouse have any available units?
The Lighthouse has 2 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lighthouse have?
Some of The Lighthouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lighthouse currently offering any rent specials?
The Lighthouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lighthouse pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lighthouse is pet friendly.
Does The Lighthouse offer parking?
Yes, The Lighthouse offers parking.
Does The Lighthouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lighthouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lighthouse have a pool?
No, The Lighthouse does not have a pool.
Does The Lighthouse have accessible units?
No, The Lighthouse does not have accessible units.
Does The Lighthouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lighthouse has units with dishwashers.
