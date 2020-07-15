Amenities
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options. The Lighthouse Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and is a pet friendly community, allowing both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. With graceful style, The Lighthouse Apartment Homes exemplify unique details and thoughtful touches rarely found in an apartment community.