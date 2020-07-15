Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground e-payments garage internet access package receiving courtyard lobby

Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options. The Lighthouse Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and is a pet friendly community, allowing both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. With graceful style, The Lighthouse Apartment Homes exemplify unique details and thoughtful touches rarely found in an apartment community.