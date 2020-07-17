All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
29421 Pacific Hwy S 100
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

29421 Pacific Hwy S 100

29421 Pacific Highway South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

29421 Pacific Highway South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 100 Available 07/10/19 redondo terrace apartment - Property Id: 69495

We are Offering Beautiful Spacious two bedroom Apartments.
One Month Free If you apply and get approved on the month of December only!!!
Hurry before the offer expires!!!

Availability date: December, 2018
Pets: Cats, Small Dogs (< 25lb)
Pet notes: $400
ready to move in Deposit: $300- one month of rent
Leasing options: 12 months
Application fee: $35.00 & holding/administrative:$200

Amenities
Included in Utilities : water & sewer
Laundry: In Unit
Parking type: lot parking
Parking notes: I reserved parking
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage disposal, Range/Oven
Exterior: Balcony/patio, Storage Closet on Patio/Deck
Heating/cooling: Ceiling fans, Double pane
Wiring: Cable-ready, High-speed internet

Key Features
Additional features: Fireplace
Year Built: 1986
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69495
Property Id 69495

(RLNE4934707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 have any available units?
29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 have?
Some of 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 currently offering any rent specials?
29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 is pet friendly.
Does 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 offer parking?
Yes, 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 offers parking.
Does 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 have a pool?
No, 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 does not have a pool.
Does 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 have accessible units?
No, 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29421 Pacific Hwy S 100 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College