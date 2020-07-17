29421 Pacific Hwy S 100

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Unit 100 Available 07/10/19 redondo terrace apartment - Property Id: 69495



We are Offering Beautiful Spacious two bedroom Apartments.

One Month Free If you apply and get approved on the month of December only!!!

Hurry before the offer expires!!!



Availability date: December, 2018

Pets: Cats, Small Dogs (< 25lb)

Pet notes: $400

ready to move in Deposit: $300- one month of rent

Leasing options: 12 months

Application fee: $35.00 & holding/administrative:$200



Amenities

Included in Utilities : water & sewer

Laundry: In Unit

Parking type: lot parking

Parking notes: I reserved parking

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage disposal, Range/Oven

Exterior: Balcony/patio, Storage Closet on Patio/Deck

Heating/cooling: Ceiling fans, Double pane

Wiring: Cable-ready, High-speed internet



Key Features

Additional features: Fireplace

Year Built: 1986

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Bath

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69495

Property Id 69495



(RLNE4934707)