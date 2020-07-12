Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

227 Apartments for rent in Federal Way, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Federal Way apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
40 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
6 Units Available
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
5 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,838
1125 sqft
Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Commons
190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes feature washer and dryer, black appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers residents access to carport, clubhouse, night patrol, pool and playground. Great location, close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Situated just minutes from Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with large windows, wood-burning fireplaces and walk-in closets in a tranquil community with Puget Sound views. On-site clubhouse, tanning studio, athletic center, racquetball court and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Francis Hospital and West Hylebos Wetlands Park. Modern apartments with large living areas, island kitchens, and private patios or balconies situated in a tranquil community with a wellness center and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
885 sqft
At Bayview Apartment Homes, service and convenience are our specialties. We are situated between Tacoma and Seattle near Federal Way, and all Greater King County is within easy reach. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5016 SW 325th Place
5016 Southwest 325th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1930 sqft
5016 SW 325th Place Available 07/20/20 Federal way tri-level home, 3 bed 2.5 bath,2 car garage, ready for move in July 20th! - Welcome home, this light and bright tri-level home, three bedrooms and 2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
32904 2nd Place SW
32904 2nd Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1310 sqft
32904 2nd Place SW Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom Federal Way Home! - This home sits in a very quiet neighborhood on a large corner lot.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29130 23rd Pl S
29130 23rd Place South, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in Federal Way - Huge 2600 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home with a bonus & game room. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with 2 fireplaces and a dining/eating nook. Fully finished basement and a 2 car carport.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
32417 12th Ave SW
32417 12th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2470 sqft
32417 12th Ave SW Available 08/05/20 Must See Westridge Home with Master on the Main! - This Westridge Home is amazing inside and out! Great location with easy access to I-5! Quiet neighborhood in a nice cul-de-sac, and backs to greenbelt.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
3322 South West 340th Plaza
3322 SW 340th Pl, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Available now! 4bed/1.5bath, 1,250SF house in Federal Way. This home has newly refinished counters in the kitchen, a new fridge and dishwasher. New paint throughout entire home and new floors. New washer, dryer and gas stove.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28610 16th Ave S. #404
28610 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
615 sqft
411- $300 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! One Bedroom Condo with Breath Taking View in Redondo Vista - **APPLICATION PENDING** **Price just reduced! You've got to see it to believe it. This vibrant condo is located in Federal Way over looking the Puget Sound.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 sw 334th court
555 Southwest 334th Court, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2900 sqft
Ridge Federal Way - Property Id: 312330 • Welcome to Huge beautiful house in the best neighborhood in heart of Federal Way at Ridge • 4 bedrooms (Huge master suite, walk in closets), 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28620 25th Pl S
28620 25th Place South, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Must see newly updated Federal Way duplex - Fresh paint, floors, and appliances. Great location just off I-5 for an easy commute to Tacoma and Seattle. Close to the Sea-Tac Link Light Rail, and minutes from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
31904 34th Pl. S.W.
31904 34th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1083 sqft
31904 34th Pl. S.W. Available 04/11/20 Comfortable Condo in Quail Run - Two bedroom two bath Condo will be available early April. High ceilings and large family room accentuate the property.

1 of 14

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3533 SW 340th Street
3533 Southwest 340th Street, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION- Federal way mobile-home - 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom w/2 car garage Avail NOW! - APPLICATION APPROVED- Welcome home to this double wide mobile home located close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Way
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Federal Way, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Federal Way apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

