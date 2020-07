Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 carport cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving pool table tennis court trash valet

Miro Apartments in Federal Way, WA offers newly renovated 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments as well as spacious 3 bedroom duplexes. We are conveniently located within walking distance of Adelaide Elementary, Lakota Middle School, and Decatur High School. Our community has an outdoor seasonal pool, playground, basketball court, soccer field, dog park, and community barbeque area. Enjoy a brand-new clubhouse, fitness center, and resident activity center as well. Call today and schedule a tour of our pet-friendly apartments.