Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Commons

190 S 334th St · (206) 202-1514
Location

190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 411C · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 360B · Avail. Jul 31

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 426C · Avail. Sep 2

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
valet service
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
The Commons provides apartments for rent in Federal Way that are situated in the heart of the prestigious Washington community. Featuring spacious pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom, each outfitted with amenities such as walk-in closets, cozy fireplace, and a washer and dryer in every home. We also have some amazing community amenities which include a relaxing spa and hot tub, fitness center and TV lounge. Our Federal Way Apartments are perfect for everyone's lifestyle!

Bordering Panther Lake Park our community is conveniently located near Celebration Park, St. Francis Community Hospital & convenient to shopping. We are also just minutes away from I-5, SR 167, & Highway 18 providing you with an easy getaway. Live in the perfect location with convenient access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Call today and schedule your tour at The Commons Apartments in Federal Way, WA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $300 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $250 holding/admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $11.50 valet trash, $9 trash, Pest control $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: All purebred and mixed aggressive breeds. No weight restrictions
Parking Details: One carport per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Commons have any available units?
The Commons has 4 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does The Commons have?
Some of The Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Commons currently offering any rent specials?
The Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, The Commons is pet friendly.
Does The Commons offer parking?
Yes, The Commons offers parking.
Does The Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Commons have a pool?
Yes, The Commons has a pool.
Does The Commons have accessible units?
Yes, The Commons has accessible units.
Does The Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Commons has units with dishwashers.
