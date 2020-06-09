Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub package receiving tennis court trash valet valet service volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal

The Commons provides apartments for rent in Federal Way that are situated in the heart of the prestigious Washington community. Featuring spacious pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom, each outfitted with amenities such as walk-in closets, cozy fireplace, and a washer and dryer in every home. We also have some amazing community amenities which include a relaxing spa and hot tub, fitness center and TV lounge. Our Federal Way Apartments are perfect for everyone's lifestyle!



Bordering Panther Lake Park our community is conveniently located near Celebration Park, St. Francis Community Hospital & convenient to shopping. We are also just minutes away from I-5, SR 167, & Highway 18 providing you with an easy getaway. Live in the perfect location with convenient access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Call today and schedule your tour at The Commons Apartments in Federal Way, WA.