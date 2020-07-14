Brier Woods Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly business center carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub lobby online portal

As you step over the threshold of your new apartment at Brier Woods, youll notice creative landscaping, thoughtfully designed floor plans, and a peaceful environment creating a beautifully enjoyable apartment experience. From the spacious recreation facilities to the luxurious indoor pool and spa, enjoyment and relaxation await, whether you seek an afternoon strolling through the community or a few hours in the exercise room lifting weights. If youre looking for an idyllic apartment home that offers a sublime combination of convenience, comfort, and style, a visit to Brier Woods is the first step to finding your new apartment in Federal Way.



One of the excellent features at Brier Woods is the selection of apartment sizes and floor plans available. You wont find cookie-cutter apartments at Brier Woods. We offer one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments in Federal Way. In addition, our apartment homes feature luxurious extras like washer/dryer and wood-burning fireplaces. From our cozy 670 square foot one-bedroom apartment to our spacious three-bedroom 1090 square foot apartment home, we know one of the apartments at Brier Woods will suit you perfectly. All you have to do is give us a call, and well arrange a time for a visit and a personalized tour of our apartment community.