Federal Way, WA
Brier Woods Apartments
Brier Woods Apartments

31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South · (253) 733-0011
Location

31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A102 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit D104 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit A202 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit J202 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit J303 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brier Woods Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
As you step over the threshold of your new apartment at Brier Woods, youll notice creative landscaping, thoughtfully designed floor plans, and a peaceful environment creating a beautifully enjoyable apartment experience. From the spacious recreation facilities to the luxurious indoor pool and spa, enjoyment and relaxation await, whether you seek an afternoon strolling through the community or a few hours in the exercise room lifting weights. If youre looking for an idyllic apartment home that offers a sublime combination of convenience, comfort, and style, a visit to Brier Woods is the first step to finding your new apartment in Federal Way.\n\nOne of the excellent features at Brier Woods is the selection of apartment sizes and floor plans available. You wont find cookie-cutter apartments at Brier Woods. We offer one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments in Federal Way. In addition, our apartment homes feature luxurious extras like washer/dryer and wood-burning fireplaces. From our cozy 670 square foot one-bedroom apartment to our spacious three-bedroom 1090 square foot apartment home, we know one of the apartments at Brier Woods will suit you perfectly. All you have to do is give us a call, and well arrange a time for a visit and a personalized tour of our apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $20 trash $85 cable $3 utility billing fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Full grown up to 35 pounds
Parking Details: Carports are available for rent at $35 per carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brier Woods Apartments have any available units?
Brier Woods Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does Brier Woods Apartments have?
Some of Brier Woods Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brier Woods Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brier Woods Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brier Woods Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brier Woods Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brier Woods Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brier Woods Apartments offers parking.
Does Brier Woods Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brier Woods Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brier Woods Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brier Woods Apartments has a pool.
Does Brier Woods Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Brier Woods Apartments has accessible units.
Does Brier Woods Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brier Woods Apartments has units with dishwashers.
