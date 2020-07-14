Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments e-payments hot tub lobby online portal smoke-free community

The modern, spacious and peaceful apartments in Federal Way at Fox Run are ideal for those wanting to live near the big city of Seattle, but who are looking for a quiet suburban lifestyle. With breathtaking views right here in the community, Fox Run will feel like home upon your first visit! Our spacious apartments in Federal Way feature island kitchens, large living areas, private patios and balconies and fabulous walk-in closets. Stay in for the night and enjoy our community amenities. Fox Run Apartments in Federal Way offer several community amenities that you are sure to love! From our community wellness center to our heated swimming pool or hot tub you will always be able to enjoy your home and all that it has to offer. Contact us today, and we will take you on a personalized tour of your new home! We can't wait to welcome you home to Fox Run.