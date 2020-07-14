All apartments in Federal Way
Fox Run
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Fox Run

34720 2nd Ln S · (339) 209-0972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34720 2nd Ln S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-12 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
The modern, spacious and peaceful apartments in Federal Way at Fox Run are ideal for those wanting to live near the big city of Seattle, but who are looking for a quiet suburban lifestyle. With breathtaking views right here in the community, Fox Run will feel like home upon your first visit! Our spacious apartments in Federal Way feature island kitchens, large living areas, private patios and balconies and fabulous walk-in closets. Stay in for the night and enjoy our community amenities. Fox Run Apartments in Federal Way offer several community amenities that you are sure to love! From our community wellness center to our heated swimming pool or hot tub you will always be able to enjoy your home and all that it has to offer. Contact us today, and we will take you on a personalized tour of your new home! We can't wait to welcome you home to Fox Run.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 35lbs full grown
Parking Details: $35.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fox Run have any available units?
Fox Run has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Run have?
Some of Fox Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Run currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Run is pet friendly.
Does Fox Run offer parking?
Yes, Fox Run offers parking.
Does Fox Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Run have a pool?
Yes, Fox Run has a pool.
Does Fox Run have accessible units?
No, Fox Run does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Run has units with dishwashers.

