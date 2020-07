Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets carpet oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court gym playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance package receiving

Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes. You’ll love your cozy apartment with modern amenities, and you’ll be located near Seattle and Tacoma yet still encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.



Choose from our one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans to meet your modern lifestyle. Release your inner chef in our stylish kitchens, complete with a full-suite of appliances including a dishwasher, pantry, and adjoining dining room. You’ll love having your very own washer and dryer in your home. Wood-burning fireplaces will keep you warm during Washington winters, and ceiling fans and a private patio or balcony will be much appreciated in the summers. Crown molding adds a touch of elegance to the main living areas.



Step outside your home and you’ll find plenty of popular amenities. Our onsite fitness center makes it easy to get in a workout, while our sparkling swimming poo