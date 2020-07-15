Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park pool

Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community that offers spectacular views of the Puget Sound. When you’re seeking an apartment in Federal Way, WA, be sure to come and see what we have to offer. Cozy homes, an amazing community, and a premier location are waiting for you.



Our spacious apartments have been carefully designed with your needs and comfort in mind, and we offer a range of floor plans with different bedrooms and pricing that are suitable for singles, couples, and families. Choose from one and two-bedroom apartments with airy, open floor plans. Whether you love cooking or just prefer reheating restaurant leftovers, you’ll love our kitchens with high-end features like wrap-around bars, islands, and a full suite of appliances. Our living rooms feature huge windows and our comfortable bedrooms offer spacious closets. You’ll appreciate your own washer and dryer in your home. Select homes have bay windows and large private balco