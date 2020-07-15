All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Soundview

28425 18th Ave S · (253) 409-2893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F102 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit C303 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit A102 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B204 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Soundview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
pool
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community that offers spectacular views of the Puget Sound. When you’re seeking an apartment in Federal Way, WA, be sure to come and see what we have to offer. Cozy homes, an amazing community, and a premier location are waiting for you.

Our spacious apartments have been carefully designed with your needs and comfort in mind, and we offer a range of floor plans with different bedrooms and pricing that are suitable for singles, couples, and families. Choose from one and two-bedroom apartments with airy, open floor plans. Whether you love cooking or just prefer reheating restaurant leftovers, you’ll love our kitchens with high-end features like wrap-around bars, islands, and a full suite of appliances. Our living rooms feature huge windows and our comfortable bedrooms offer spacious closets. You’ll appreciate your own washer and dryer in your home. Select homes have bay windows and large private balco

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Soundview have any available units?
Soundview has 4 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does Soundview have?
Some of Soundview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Soundview currently offering any rent specials?
Soundview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Soundview pet-friendly?
Yes, Soundview is pet friendly.
Does Soundview offer parking?
No, Soundview does not offer parking.
Does Soundview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Soundview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Soundview have a pool?
Yes, Soundview has a pool.
Does Soundview have accessible units?
No, Soundview does not have accessible units.
Does Soundview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Soundview has units with dishwashers.
