Apartment List
/
WA
/
federal way
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM

93 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Federal Way, WA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
925 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
42 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
884 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
With the luxury of a large city and the feel of the suburbs, come home to the delightful offerings off the Puget Sound region.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
31904 34th Pl. S.W.
31904 34th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1083 sqft
31904 34th Pl. S.W. Available 04/11/20 Comfortable Condo in Quail Run - Two bedroom two bath Condo will be available early April. High ceilings and large family room accentuate the property.

1 of 14

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3533 SW 340th Street
3533 Southwest 340th Street, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION- Federal way mobile-home - 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom w/2 car garage Avail NOW! - APPLICATION APPROVED- Welcome home to this double wide mobile home located close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Way
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northeast Tacoma
24 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
975 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 05:58pm
Lakeland North
10 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1025 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Woodmont
9 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
950 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
6203 Madrona Dr NE
6203 Madrona Drive Northeast, Dash Point, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy your summer in a desirable home in a quiet Dash Point neighborhood with views of Tacoma, The Sound, Gig Harbor & Olympic mountains & city lights at night. Close to the beach & Browns Point lighthouse.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Way
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
958 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
The Lakes
19 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
924 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
884 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Kent
2 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Fife
10 Units Available
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1010 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.

June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report. Federal Way rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Federal Way rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report. Federal Way rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Federal Way rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Federal Way rents declined over the past month

Federal Way rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Federal Way stand at $1,411 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,757 for a two-bedroom. Federal Way's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Federal Way throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Federal Way

    Rent growth in Federal Way has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Federal Way is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Federal Way's median two-bedroom rent of $1,757 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Federal Way.
    • While rents in Federal Way remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Federal Way than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Federal Way is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFederal Way 3 BedroomsFederal Way Accessible ApartmentsFederal Way Apartments under $1,200Federal Way Apartments under $1,300
    Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Apartments with GarageFederal Way Apartments with GymFederal Way Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFederal Way Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFederal Way Apartments with Parking
    Federal Way Apartments with PoolFederal Way Apartments with Washer-DryerFederal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly ApartmentsFederal Way Pet Friendly PlacesFederal Way Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
    Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
    Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
    University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
    Bellevue College