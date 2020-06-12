Apartment List
/
WA
/
federal way
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

157 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Federal Way, WA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community with units for rent that offer spectacular views of the Puget Sound.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
925 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
776 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
42 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
884 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
The Commons
190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
965 sqft
Luxurious homes feature washer and dryer, black appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers residents access to carport, clubhouse, night patrol, pool and playground. Great location, close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
With the luxury of a large city and the feel of the suburbs, come home to the delightful offerings off the Puget Sound region.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30833 19th Pl. S.
30833 19th Place South, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Application Pending Beautiful, Refreshed Duplex - Like New - Application Pending This private and spacious rambler style two bedroom one bath unit is available now.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1918 SW 318th Pl #14A
1918 Southwest 318th Place, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Cozy 2 bed condo in Federal Way! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1722 SW 307th ST
1722 Southwest 307th Street, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
940- Gorgeous single level Duplex, fully remodeled!! - New flooring and new TREX deck! You won't find another home like this! Hidden in a quiet neighborhood, this 2 bedroom 1 bath fully remodeled home has it all.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30212 7th Ave S
30212 7th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
APPLICATION APPROVED - REMODELED LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Welcome home to this remodeled two bedroom, 1 bathroom, lower duplex unit located in Federal Way.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
31904 34th Pl. S.W.
31904 34th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1083 sqft
31904 34th Pl. S.W. Available 04/11/20 Comfortable Condo in Quail Run - Two bedroom two bath Condo will be available early April. High ceilings and large family room accentuate the property.

1 of 14

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3533 SW 340th Street
3533 Southwest 340th Street, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION- Federal way mobile-home - 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom w/2 car garage Avail NOW! - APPLICATION APPROVED- Welcome home to this double wide mobile home located close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Way
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Northeast Tacoma
25 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
975 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
950 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 05:58pm
Lakeland North
10 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1025 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Woodmont
9 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
6203 Madrona Dr NE
6203 Madrona Drive Northeast, Dash Point, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy your summer in a desirable home in a quiet Dash Point neighborhood with views of Tacoma, The Sound, Gig Harbor & Olympic mountains & city lights at night. Close to the beach & Browns Point lighthouse.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Way
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
980 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.

June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report. Federal Way rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Federal Way rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report. Federal Way rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Federal Way rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Federal Way rents declined over the past month

Federal Way rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Federal Way stand at $1,411 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,757 for a two-bedroom. Federal Way's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Federal Way throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Federal Way

    Rent growth in Federal Way has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Federal Way is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Federal Way's median two-bedroom rent of $1,757 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Federal Way.
    • While rents in Federal Way remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Federal Way than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Federal Way is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFederal Way 3 BedroomsFederal Way Accessible ApartmentsFederal Way Apartments under $1,200Federal Way Apartments under $1,300
    Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Apartments with GarageFederal Way Apartments with GymFederal Way Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFederal Way Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFederal Way Apartments with Parking
    Federal Way Apartments with PoolFederal Way Apartments with Washer-DryerFederal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly ApartmentsFederal Way Pet Friendly PlacesFederal Way Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
    Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
    Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
    University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
    Bellevue College