133 Apartments for rent in Federal Way, WA with garage

Federal Way apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1125 sqft
Celebrate the natural beauty of the Puget Sound area when you come home to Waterbury Park Apartments in Federal Way.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3322 South West 340th Plaza
3322 SW 340th Pl, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Available now! 4bed/1.5bath, 1,250SF house in Federal Way. This home has newly refinished counters in the kitchen, a new fridge and dishwasher. New paint throughout entire home and new floors. New washer, dryer and gas stove.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1722 SW 307th ST
1722 Southwest 307th Street, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
940- Gorgeous single level Duplex, fully remodeled!! - ***APPLICATION PENDING*** New flooring and new TREX deck! You won't find another home like this! Hidden in a quiet neighborhood, this 2 bedroom 1 bath fully remodeled home has it all.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 South 316th Place
616 South 316th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
353- Fully Remodeled 3BD-1BA Rambler in Federal Way! - **Application Pending** Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler with a stunning kitchen.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32519 2nd Ave SW
32519 2nd Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3240 sqft
Big Beautiful 3,240sf/5br Federal Way Home - Easy Living, Entertaining Dream!! Lovely, updated 3,240sf home with dynamic floor plan for todays busy household provides tons of space for everyone and everything.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5016 SW 325th Place
5016 Southwest 325th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1930 sqft
5016 SW 325th Place Available 07/07/20 Federal way tri-level home, 3 bed 2.5 bath,2 car garage, ready for move in July 7th! - Welcome home, this light and bright tri-level home, three bedrooms and 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
703 S 304th Street
703 South 304th Street, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1400 sqft
A Must See - Beautiful 3 Bed Rambler - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,283.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,283.00 Admin Fee: $250.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30548 5th Ave SW
30548 5th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1030 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home on a short quiet street. Beautiful location on a small quiet street.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32057 37th Place South
32057 South 37th Street, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2090 sqft
Available 06/29/20 4 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths. 2 Fire Places. 2,090 Sq ft. Single Family Residence. High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air Conditioning .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2311 SW 344th St
2311 Southwest 344th Street, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1432 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Charming, newly remodeled Single Family Home, this home is spacious and bright with lots of natural light features four bedrooms, two bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
31904 34th Pl. S.W.
31904 34th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1083 sqft
31904 34th Pl. S.W. Available 04/11/20 Comfortable Condo in Quail Run - Two bedroom two bath Condo will be available early April. High ceilings and large family room accentuate the property.

1 of 14

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3533 SW 340th Street
3533 Southwest 340th Street, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION- Federal way mobile-home - 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom w/2 car garage Avail NOW! - APPLICATION APPROVED- Welcome home to this double wide mobile home located close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Way
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northeast Tacoma
22 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2008 Hillside Dr. NE
2008 Hillside Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2770 sqft
Custom View Home 3+ Bedrooms NE Tacoma - Welcome to this breath taking custom home located in the desirable Pinnacle Point neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redondo
1 Unit Available
1117 S 274th Pl.
1117 South 274th Place, Des Moines, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
3600 sqft
263- $500 MOVE IN SPECIAL Breathtaking Views of the Puget Sound!! - Magnificent custom home overlooking the Sound and Poverty Bay at Redondo .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
207 Norpoint Way NE
207 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1905 sqft
Brand new tome home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
205 Norpoint Way NE
205 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1905 sqft
Brand new town home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
213 Norpoint Way NE
213 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1905 sqft
Brand new tome home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
239 NORPOINT WAY NE
239 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1050 sqft
NE Tacoma 3 bedroom Duplex with Garage on Norpoint Way!! - Welcome home to this conveniently located duplex in NE Tacoma. Home comes with all appliances including a full size washer and dryer. All bedrooms on the second floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Federal Way, WA

Federal Way apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

