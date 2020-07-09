10916 10th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Twin Creeks area of Everett 3/2 Rambler - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/01a307307c



Updated rambler with brand new stainless range and microwave. Huge skylight floods the kitchen in sunlight. Vinyl plank floors though out. 3 generously sized bedrooms 2 tastefully updated bathroom. The home has great wonderful tiered private yard. Huge 2 car garage with plenty of storage.



You are just minutes away from the Everett mall, Traders Joe's and Costco! Everett School District. Many restaurants options like Buffalo Wild Wings and Famous Dave's.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5799851)