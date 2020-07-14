All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:38 PM

Lumen

1315 Pacific Ave · (425) 324-3992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,447

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,482

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$1,766

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lumen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
green community
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Built as the first Three Star Built Green apartment community in Snohomish County, Lumen is more than just an apartment building. We are pioneering the new frontier of urban living in downtown Everett, where the local cafe is your office, the rooftop lounge is your backyard, and the pub across the street is your living room! All this PLUS an environmentally friendly, 100% smoke-free building with breathtaking mountain and water views. Still need convincing? Check out our urban-inspired floor plans! Our residents also enjoy a 3,000 square foot rooftop deck, on-site restaurants, and cardio room. This community has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Pet weight limit is 60 lbs.
Dogs
fee: Additional DNA Fee: $60
Parking Details: Garage lot: $85/month. Parking space is on a first come basis. Reserved garages for residents are available for $85 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lumen have any available units?
Lumen has 6 units available starting at $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Lumen have?
Some of Lumen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lumen currently offering any rent specials?
Lumen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lumen pet-friendly?
Yes, Lumen is pet friendly.
Does Lumen offer parking?
Yes, Lumen offers parking.
Does Lumen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lumen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lumen have a pool?
No, Lumen does not have a pool.
Does Lumen have accessible units?
Yes, Lumen has accessible units.
Does Lumen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lumen has units with dishwashers.
