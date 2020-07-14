Amenities
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Built as the first Three Star Built Green apartment community in Snohomish County, Lumen is more than just an apartment building. We are pioneering the new frontier of urban living in downtown Everett, where the local cafe is your office, the rooftop lounge is your backyard, and the pub across the street is your living room! All this PLUS an environmentally friendly, 100% smoke-free building with breathtaking mountain and water views. Still need convincing? Check out our urban-inspired floor plans! Our residents also enjoy a 3,000 square foot rooftop deck, on-site restaurants, and cardio room. This community has it all!