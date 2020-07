Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to Wildreed Apartments in Everett, Washington. Our community is newly renovated and features the luxuries you need to live well. It starts with our floor plans which are among the largest in the area. Each features a gourmet kitchen with modern fixtures and finishes, as well as a convenient in-home washer and dryer. Outdoors, our property is outfitted with a stylish swimming pool and soothing spa. Whether relaxing in the sunshine or stretching your legs with a visit to the state-of-the-art fitness center, this is where you come to relax and recharge.