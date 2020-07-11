13 Apartments for rent in Everett, WA with move-in specials
1 of 17
1 of 39
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 29
1 of 37
1 of 37
1 of 29
1 of 37
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 45
1 of 19
1 of 17
Greetings, one and all, and congratulations for discovering the one-stop online shop for your apartment hunting misadventures in Everett, Washington! Situated 25 miles south of Seattle in the heart of the Puget Sound region, Everett is a popular residential destination. So how ‘bout it? Are you ready to pack up shop and find yourself a super sweet pad in Seattle’s little sis? Of course you are! But first take a quick peek at the following tips, tricks, and nuggets of info to make sure your mi...
Having trouble with Craigslist Everett? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Everett apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Everett apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.