mount vernon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:22 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, WA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
619 North 17th Place
619 North 17th Place, Mount Vernon, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
619 N. 17th Place - Bright 4 bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac. Features include: 4-bedrooms - all upstairs. Master suite includes remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. Three bedrooms upstairs, with full bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 South 27th Street
1021 South 27th Street, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1040 sqft
1021 South 27th Street - Single level home located near Mt. Baker Middle School. Features include 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths,1040 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
609 North 16th Street
609 North 16th Street, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1789 sqft
609 North 16th Street Available 07/01/20 609 North 16th Street - Remodeled charmer near schools. Features include: updated kitchen w/ great room. Master bedroom has full bath w/ Quartz countertops, jetted tub & bay window seating.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3541 Becky Place
3541 Becky Place, Mount Vernon, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2261 sqft
3541 Becky Place Available 06/15/20 3541 Becky Place - (FOR RENT) Prime location, flat and spacious lot in established Cedar Heights neighborhood. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1121 S 6th Street
1121 South 6th Street, Mount Vernon, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - (RLNE5694490)
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
3826 Autumn Way
3826 Autumn Way, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1647 sqft
3826 Autumn Way - Features include; Kitchen w/ natural gas stove, granite counter tops, island and pantry. Dining room open to covered patio. Family room w/ gas fireplace.
Last updated June 4 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1219 E Fir Street
1219 East Fir Street, Mount Vernon, WA
1 Bedroom
$945
576 sqft
1219 E Fir Street Available 07/15/19 1219 E Fir Street - Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements. Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s).
Results within 5 miles of Mount Vernon
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23602 Cooma Place
23602 Cooma Place, Big Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1335 sqft
23602 Cooma Place Available 08/01/20 23602 Cooma Place - Immaculate 2-bedroom home in Big Lake. Features include: 2-bedroom/1-bath home within walking distance to Big Lake. Dining room off kitchen; living room has plenty of natural lighting.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17032 Gailee Drive
17032 Gailee Drive, Skagit County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
17032 Gailee Drive Available 06/15/20 Large Burlington Home - Large Burlington two story home in nice neighborhood with views of the Skagit Valley off the new deck currently being installed. Lots of fruit trees and plenty of parking.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12179 Pulver Road
12179 Pulver Road, Skagit County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1074 sqft
12179 Pulver Road - 3-bed 1-bath home on Pulver Road, great access to Highway 20 & Interstate 5.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Vernon
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
817 Fidalgo ST
817 Fidalgo St, Sedro-Woolley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
885 sqft
2 Bedroom Duplex - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5699200)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mount Vernon, the median rent is $530 for a studio, $583 for a 1-bedroom, $767 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,071 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mount Vernon, check out our monthly Mount Vernon Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Vernon area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, Western Washington University, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
