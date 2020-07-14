All apartments in Everett
Latitude

12907 E Gibson Rd · (425) 448-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA 98204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-103 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit E-204 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit A-106 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-204 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Latitude is the epicenter of a rewarding new lifestyle where comfort and convenience come standard. Our community is inspired by location, quality, and convenience to give you the life youђve always dreamed about living. With spacious floor plans and a great location in bustling Everett, Washington, this apartment community meets your every need and more. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent near I-5 to Seattle, minutes from highly rated schools and major area employers, including Boeing and the U.S. Navy.Your newly renovated home comes complete with stainless-steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer sets, ample storage, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace perfect for keeping the chilly coastal weather at bay. We are convenient to I-5, Everett, Sound & Community Public Transit for easy commutes downtown and to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Welcome home to a new Latitude!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46
Deposit: $200 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee (refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $40
Cats
rent: $35

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Latitude have any available units?
Latitude has 6 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude have?
Some of Latitude's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude is pet friendly.
Does Latitude offer parking?
Yes, Latitude offers parking.
Does Latitude have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude have a pool?
No, Latitude does not have a pool.
Does Latitude have accessible units?
Yes, Latitude has accessible units.
Does Latitude have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude has units with dishwashers.
