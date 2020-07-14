Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

Latitude is the epicenter of a rewarding new lifestyle where comfort and convenience come standard. Our community is inspired by location, quality, and convenience to give you the life youђve always dreamed about living. With spacious floor plans and a great location in bustling Everett, Washington, this apartment community meets your every need and more. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent near I-5 to Seattle, minutes from highly rated schools and major area employers, including Boeing and the U.S. Navy.Your newly renovated home comes complete with stainless-steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer sets, ample storage, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace perfect for keeping the chilly coastal weather at bay. We are convenient to I-5, Everett, Sound & Community Public Transit for easy commutes downtown and to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Welcome home to a new Latitude!