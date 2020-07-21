18626 89th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Avail Sept 1st. This beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent sits on a quiet street right up the hill from downtown Bothell and down the street from Bothell High School which is a part of the award winning Northshore School District. Beautiful flower gardens and tall trees surround the front yard and fenced backyard, Landscaping included in rent! Large two level back deck boasts an outdoor gas fireplace and a great space for BBQ's. The lower floor offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, a full bath, washer and dryer and a large bright living room & dining room with sunset views. The kitchen boasts hardwood floors, black granite countertops, clean stainless steel appliances including a gas stove and a bright large window above the double sink overlooking the beautiful private backyard!



Upstairs, the master suite is spacious and unique, offering its own sitting area with a small warm gas fireplace, numerous skylights allowing for natural lighting, a full bathroom with stone tile accents and a double headed shower with room for two. Hot water on demand. Central heating and A/C. No Pets