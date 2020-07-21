All apartments in Bothell
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:52 AM

18626 89th Avenue Northeast

18626 89th Avenue Northeast · (425) 820-8210
Location

18626 89th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Westhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Avail Sept 1st. This beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent sits on a quiet street right up the hill from downtown Bothell and down the street from Bothell High School which is a part of the award winning Northshore School District. Beautiful flower gardens and tall trees surround the front yard and fenced backyard, Landscaping included in rent! Large two level back deck boasts an outdoor gas fireplace and a great space for BBQ's. The lower floor offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, a full bath, washer and dryer and a large bright living room & dining room with sunset views. The kitchen boasts hardwood floors, black granite countertops, clean stainless steel appliances including a gas stove and a bright large window above the double sink overlooking the beautiful private backyard!

Upstairs, the master suite is spacious and unique, offering its own sitting area with a small warm gas fireplace, numerous skylights allowing for natural lighting, a full bathroom with stone tile accents and a double headed shower with room for two. Hot water on demand. Central heating and A/C. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18626 89th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
18626 89th Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18626 89th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 18626 89th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18626 89th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
18626 89th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18626 89th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 18626 89th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 18626 89th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 18626 89th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 18626 89th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18626 89th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18626 89th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 18626 89th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 18626 89th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 18626 89th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 18626 89th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18626 89th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 18626 89th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18626 89th Avenue Northeast has units with air conditioning.
