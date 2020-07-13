All apartments in Bothell
Bothell, WA
Emerald Crest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Emerald Crest

Open Now until 6pm
9611 NE 191st St · (425) 230-6512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Crest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
internet access
lobby
elevator
garage
24hr gym
bbq/grill
e-payments
green community
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
yoga
Welcome home to Emerald Crest Apartments, where style, substance, and sustainability are at the base of what makes living here a premium experience. Blending an unparalleled location with a lavish collection of amenities and high-caliber resident services, our apartments in Bothell, WA, are tailored to enhance your lifestyle.

Inside your new apartment in Bothell, WA, you will discover an urban oasis of relaxation. Our one-bedroom homes feature high-end finishes such as 9-foot ceilings, modern kitchens with granite countertops plus energy efficient stainless-steel appliances and LED lighting. Other thoughtful touches include in-unit washers and dryers, large closets, dishwashers, expansive kitchen pantries, and high-speed internet connections. If you are yearning for something more, you can pick a layout that boasts an additional space that can double as anything you need or one with a balcony or deck.

Your premier living continues outside the four walls of your new home. We have a g

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $15 per occupant per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerald Crest have any available units?
Emerald Crest has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Emerald Crest have?
Some of Emerald Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Crest is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Crest offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Crest offers parking.
Does Emerald Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emerald Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Crest have a pool?
No, Emerald Crest does not have a pool.
Does Emerald Crest have accessible units?
Yes, Emerald Crest has accessible units.
Does Emerald Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does Emerald Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, Emerald Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
