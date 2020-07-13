Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse game room parking internet access lobby elevator garage 24hr gym bbq/grill e-payments green community key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Welcome home to Emerald Crest Apartments, where style, substance, and sustainability are at the base of what makes living here a premium experience. Blending an unparalleled location with a lavish collection of amenities and high-caliber resident services, our apartments in Bothell, WA, are tailored to enhance your lifestyle.



Inside your new apartment in Bothell, WA, you will discover an urban oasis of relaxation. Our one-bedroom homes feature high-end finishes such as 9-foot ceilings, modern kitchens with granite countertops plus energy efficient stainless-steel appliances and LED lighting. Other thoughtful touches include in-unit washers and dryers, large closets, dishwashers, expansive kitchen pantries, and high-speed internet connections. If you are yearning for something more, you can pick a layout that boasts an additional space that can double as anything you need or one with a balcony or deck.



Your premier living continues outside the four walls of your new home. We have a g