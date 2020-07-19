10823 NE 154th Ct

Amenities

- Updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Rambler in the desirable Carlyle community. This cul-de-sac home has a large fenced backyard with gated access to greenbelt and trails. The updated kitchen has granite counters, pantry and custom cabinets. The dining area has a slider (with dog door) that leads to the private backyard and oversized deck. Hardwood floors throughout and carpet in all bedrooms. Newer Electrolux W/D, Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell and keyless entry. Convenient location: Downtown Seattle (25 min), MSFT Redmond Campus (15 min), Brickyard P&R (3 min), in Northshore School District. No smoking. Small dogs ok. (max of 2).



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



