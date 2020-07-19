All apartments in Bothell
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

10823 NE 154th Ct

10823 Northeast 154th Court · No Longer Available
Location

10823 Northeast 154th Court, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
- Updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Rambler in the desirable Carlyle community. This cul-de-sac home has a large fenced backyard with gated access to greenbelt and trails. The updated kitchen has granite counters, pantry and custom cabinets. The dining area has a slider (with dog door) that leads to the private backyard and oversized deck. Hardwood floors throughout and carpet in all bedrooms. Newer Electrolux W/D, Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell and keyless entry. Convenient location: Downtown Seattle (25 min), MSFT Redmond Campus (15 min), Brickyard P&R (3 min), in Northshore School District. No smoking. Small dogs ok. (max of 2).

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4673715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10823 NE 154th Ct have any available units?
10823 NE 154th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10823 NE 154th Ct have?
Some of 10823 NE 154th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10823 NE 154th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10823 NE 154th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10823 NE 154th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10823 NE 154th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10823 NE 154th Ct offer parking?
No, 10823 NE 154th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10823 NE 154th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10823 NE 154th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10823 NE 154th Ct have a pool?
No, 10823 NE 154th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10823 NE 154th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10823 NE 154th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10823 NE 154th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10823 NE 154th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10823 NE 154th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10823 NE 154th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
