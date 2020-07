Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill community garden fire pit green community guest parking internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

Home is where the farm is. As soon as you arrive at Bailey Farm, you can’t help but feel at home. From the welcoming barn that greets visitors, to the Adirondack chairs beckoning friendly conversations, to the rustic, yet modern community room, Bailey Farm is the ideal mix of old and new. Here on the Farm, we celebrate our unique community, and appreciate the idyllic nature of our Pacific Northwest lifestyle. Our farmland can be found in the heart of Bothell, WA, just about a half hour from downtown Seattle. We’re surrounded by the beauty of North Creek Park, our own urban oasis.



At Bailey Farm, our pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are the essence of farmhouse style, featuring open layouts, high ceilings, large windows, and creative storage options. This isn’t your average apartment experience – we offer patios or balconies, breakfast bars, and even a private garage option. And our amenities, including our year-round pool and hot tub, outdoor veranda, and cu