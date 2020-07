Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking e-payments garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Welcome Home!



Convenience and sophistication takes center stage at The Villas in Bellevue. Located in the Lake Hills neighborhood of Bellevue, our location allows you to step outside to Lake Hills Village where dining, shopping and many services await you. Amplify your expectations with nearby Marymoor Park and their many amenities and concert series. If you don't feel like leaving home sit back and be a part of our very own outdoor concert event just steps away in the Village Plaza Amphitheater. Enjoy your own private veranda, or spend time with friends at one of the many trendy locales in the Village Plaza. On those summer weekends dont forget the Farmers Market; where you can pick up fresh, local produce. In your backyard, you will find a lush greenbelt where you can tour a cedar forest and learn about local wildlife.