Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

442 164TH Ave SE

442 164th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

442 164th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3BR Rambler in Lake Hills - Available now. Lovely 3BR/1.5BA rambler in the Lake Hills neighborhood of Bellevue. Just minutes from shopping, library, parks, transportation & freeways. Charming mid-century home features hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, large windows for lots of light, living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with all appliances & separate family room. Master bedroom has private half bath. Large backyard with deck & beautiful, mature landscaping for privacy. 1-car garage, W/D hookups. 12-month lease; $2,395 deposit; No smoking; No pets.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy Glas at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE BY APPOINTMENT SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE3796737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 164TH Ave SE have any available units?
442 164TH Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 164TH Ave SE have?
Some of 442 164TH Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 164TH Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
442 164TH Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 164TH Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 442 164TH Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 442 164TH Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 442 164TH Ave SE offers parking.
Does 442 164TH Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 164TH Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 164TH Ave SE have a pool?
No, 442 164TH Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 442 164TH Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 442 164TH Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 442 164TH Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 164TH Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

