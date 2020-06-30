All apartments in Bellevue
424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308

No Longer Available
Location

424 102nd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Downtown Bellevue, send us an online request now! - Beautifully updated top floor unit offers two large bedrooms and 1.75 bath. Light and bright, south facing with vaulted ceiling plus skylights. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steal appliances and new floor. Washer and dryer in unit, plenty of guest parking. Exceptional Bellevue schools. Two blocks to Old Bellevue Shops, Restaurants, Downtown Park, and Bellevue Square. Enjoy the excitement of downtown living in a tranquil and peaceful park setting.
Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.

(RLNE5408186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 have any available units?
424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 have?
Some of 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 currently offering any rent specials?
424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 is pet friendly.
Does 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 offer parking?
Yes, 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 offers parking.
Does 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 have a pool?
No, 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 does not have a pool.
Does 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 have accessible units?
No, 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 102nd Ave SE Unit #308 does not have units with dishwashers.

