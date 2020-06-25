16558 SE 58th PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Great Home For Rent - A beautiful and stylish with a well-maintained home in a Lakemont neighborhood. Master spa 5PCS with luxurious tub, & natural light. Downstairs has a large hobby room w/ massive storage options, sizable new deck, sweeping lawn & gardens. Air-con, sprinklers, wired for generator, award-winning schools. Close to market, Starbucks, parks and all services. tenant responsible for gas/electrical, water/sewer, garbage/recycling, and yard maintenance besides trees.



Background/Credit Check Required for application. Application Fee would be $40 per adult applicant. No Smoking. Pet on a case by case basis. A pet deposit would be collected based on weight per pet.



(RLNE5596560)