Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16558 SE 58th PL
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

16558 SE 58th PL

16558 Southeast 58th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16558 Southeast 58th Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Great Home For Rent - A beautiful and stylish with a well-maintained home in a Lakemont neighborhood. Master spa 5PCS with luxurious tub, & natural light. Downstairs has a large hobby room w/ massive storage options, sizable new deck, sweeping lawn & gardens. Air-con, sprinklers, wired for generator, award-winning schools. Close to market, Starbucks, parks and all services. tenant responsible for gas/electrical, water/sewer, garbage/recycling, and yard maintenance besides trees.

Background/Credit Check Required for application. Application Fee would be $40 per adult applicant. No Smoking. Pet on a case by case basis. A pet deposit would be collected based on weight per pet.

(RLNE5596560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16558 SE 58th PL have any available units?
16558 SE 58th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 16558 SE 58th PL currently offering any rent specials?
16558 SE 58th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16558 SE 58th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 16558 SE 58th PL is pet friendly.
Does 16558 SE 58th PL offer parking?
No, 16558 SE 58th PL does not offer parking.
Does 16558 SE 58th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16558 SE 58th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16558 SE 58th PL have a pool?
No, 16558 SE 58th PL does not have a pool.
Does 16558 SE 58th PL have accessible units?
No, 16558 SE 58th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 16558 SE 58th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 16558 SE 58th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16558 SE 58th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 16558 SE 58th PL does not have units with air conditioning.

