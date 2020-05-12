Amenities

14411 NE 10 Pl Available 07/01/20 PRE-LEASING -Rare large 2 Story 4BRD, 2.5BA SFH w/Fenced Park Like Back Yard For Rent - Pre-Leasing beautifully maintained Burnstead classic two-story traditional home in quiet Rockwood Lane, with close proximity to Overlake shopping district, MicrosMove-in ready beautifully maintained Burnstead classic two-story traditional home in quiet Rockwood Lane, with close proximity to Overlake shopping district, Microsoft, Crossroads Mall, and the future Spring district (Bel-Red corridor). Hardwood floors all bedrooms, upstairs hall. Large kitchen opens to dining and family rooms, overlooks generous backyard featuring mature evergreens and ample rec areas.

Fenced Back Yard.



PET(s) is CASE BY CASE.



Move in cost:

Application fee: $50 per person

First Month Rent: $3800

Security Deposit: $3800

Last Month Rent: $3800



Please call 206-850-3945/ 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.



No Pets Allowed



