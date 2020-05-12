All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

14411 NE 10 Pl

14411 Northeast 10th Place · (425) 220-8757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14411 Northeast 10th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14411 NE 10 Pl · Avail. Jul 1

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
14411 NE 10 Pl Available 07/01/20 PRE-LEASING -Rare large 2 Story 4BRD, 2.5BA SFH w/Fenced Park Like Back Yard For Rent - Pre-Leasing beautifully maintained Burnstead classic two-story traditional home in quiet Rockwood Lane, with close proximity to Overlake shopping district, MicrosMove-in ready beautifully maintained Burnstead classic two-story traditional home in quiet Rockwood Lane, with close proximity to Overlake shopping district, Microsoft, Crossroads Mall, and the future Spring district (Bel-Red corridor). Hardwood floors all bedrooms, upstairs hall. Large kitchen opens to dining and family rooms, overlooks generous backyard featuring mature evergreens and ample rec areas.
Fenced Back Yard.

PET(s) is CASE BY CASE.

Move in cost:
Application fee: $50 per person
First Month Rent: $3800
Security Deposit: $3800
Last Month Rent: $3800

Please call 206-850-3945/ 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4142635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14411 NE 10 Pl have any available units?
14411 NE 10 Pl has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14411 NE 10 Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14411 NE 10 Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14411 NE 10 Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14411 NE 10 Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14411 NE 10 Pl offer parking?
No, 14411 NE 10 Pl does not offer parking.
Does 14411 NE 10 Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14411 NE 10 Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14411 NE 10 Pl have a pool?
No, 14411 NE 10 Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14411 NE 10 Pl have accessible units?
No, 14411 NE 10 Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14411 NE 10 Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14411 NE 10 Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14411 NE 10 Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14411 NE 10 Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
