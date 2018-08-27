All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 13831 Northeast 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
13831 Northeast 8th Street
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:51 AM

13831 Northeast 8th Street

13831 Northeast 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13831 Northeast 8th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Crossroads

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
FIRST MONTH FREE!
Simple Living, a place to call home! Nestled among a beautiful and warm setting in Bellevue Washington we are proud to offer spacious one bedroom apartment homes at very attractive prices.Easton Court features a 24-hour fitness center and business center, as well as refreshing seasonal pool in our beautiful courtyard and some of our homes have balconies. We are located just minutes from BCC, Microsoft, downtown Bellevue and all of the east side's high-tech firms. Our location is ideal with shopping and recreation and are within walking distance. We are located on a major bus line with easy access to I-405, I-90 and WA-520 freeways.We recognize each individual has specific needs. All of our apartment homes are wired for high speed internet and cable. Open parking spaces are available. Our building has controlled access with a call box for your guests. We have on site maintenance for your convenience. We would love to give you a tour of our community as we are confident that you will feel right at home! In October 2016, we started a renovation process with units that are available as old residents move out...so some of our units are remodeled. RENTAL FEATURES
- Living room
- Dining room
- Dishwasher (some units have stainless steel)
- Refrigerator (some units have stainless steel)
- Stove/Oven (some units have stainless steel)
- Modern Fixtures
- Inside Laundry area
- Cable-ready
- Large Closets COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Ample open parking
- Business center
- Laundry on-site
- Fitness center
- Small building
- Wheelchair access LEASE TERMS

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bellevue-wa?lid=12901382

(RLNE5414992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13831 Northeast 8th Street have any available units?
13831 Northeast 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13831 Northeast 8th Street have?
Some of 13831 Northeast 8th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13831 Northeast 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13831 Northeast 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13831 Northeast 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13831 Northeast 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 13831 Northeast 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 13831 Northeast 8th Street offers parking.
Does 13831 Northeast 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13831 Northeast 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13831 Northeast 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 13831 Northeast 8th Street has a pool.
Does 13831 Northeast 8th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 13831 Northeast 8th Street has accessible units.
Does 13831 Northeast 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13831 Northeast 8th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle