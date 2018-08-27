13831 Northeast 8th Street

Amenities

Simple Living, a place to call home! Nestled among a beautiful and warm setting in Bellevue Washington we are proud to offer spacious one bedroom apartment homes at very attractive prices.Easton Court features a 24-hour fitness center and business center, as well as refreshing seasonal pool in our beautiful courtyard and some of our homes have balconies. We are located just minutes from BCC, Microsoft, downtown Bellevue and all of the east side's high-tech firms. Our location is ideal with shopping and recreation and are within walking distance. We are located on a major bus line with easy access to I-405, I-90 and WA-520 freeways.We recognize each individual has specific needs. All of our apartment homes are wired for high speed internet and cable. Open parking spaces are available. Our building has controlled access with a call box for your guests. We have on site maintenance for your convenience. We would love to give you a tour of our community as we are confident that you will feel right at home! In October 2016, we started a renovation process with units that are available as old residents move out...so some of our units are remodeled. RENTAL FEATURES

