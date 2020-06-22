Rent Calculator
1824 Mizzen Lane
1824 Mizzen Lane
1824 Mizzen Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1824 Mizzen Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious condo in General Booth corridor. 9 ft ceilings downstairs, deck, water and sewer included, lawn care included! Available NOW through July 1. Call now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1824 Mizzen Lane have any available units?
1824 Mizzen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Virginia Beach, VA
.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Virginia Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1824 Mizzen Lane have?
Some of 1824 Mizzen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1824 Mizzen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Mizzen Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Mizzen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Mizzen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach
.
Does 1824 Mizzen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Mizzen Lane does offer parking.
Does 1824 Mizzen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Mizzen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Mizzen Lane have a pool?
No, 1824 Mizzen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Mizzen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1824 Mizzen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Mizzen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Mizzen Lane has units with dishwashers.
