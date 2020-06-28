All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated November 30 2019 at 6:31 PM

1710 WESTWIND WAY

1710 Westwind Way · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Westwind Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
The landlord requests that the initial lease shall be ended on 7-31-2020 but can be extended yearly thereafter. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Style Condo ~ 1073 ft.This 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in the beautiful and desirable neighborhood on the edge of Tysons Corner & McLean.-Wood floor -Linen Closet-Washer and Dryer-Separate Dining Area-Central Heat and Air Conditioning-Microwave & Dishwasher-Disposal-Granite Countertop-Bright with large Window-Walk out level-Playground-Swimming pool-Basketball yard-Best schools district. Bus stop on the corner ( 3T: At Anderson Road and Dartford Dr.) -Closed to the Fairfax Connector: Orange line at East Falls Church Metro Station and Silver line at Tysons Metro Station. Minutes to Tysons Corners and Beltway 495 by driving.-Closed to shopping centers and grocery stores: Safeway and Giant. Starbucks, CVS, restaurants, banks and gas stations. - Looking for a tenant who has good credit and good rent paid history.- Looking for a clean and responsible person, no smoking. - References are required.- No Pet.- Required one month deposit. Tenant buys the insurance and pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 WESTWIND WAY have any available units?
1710 WESTWIND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1710 WESTWIND WAY have?
Some of 1710 WESTWIND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 WESTWIND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1710 WESTWIND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 WESTWIND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1710 WESTWIND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1710 WESTWIND WAY offer parking?
No, 1710 WESTWIND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1710 WESTWIND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 WESTWIND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 WESTWIND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1710 WESTWIND WAY has a pool.
Does 1710 WESTWIND WAY have accessible units?
No, 1710 WESTWIND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 WESTWIND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 WESTWIND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 WESTWIND WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1710 WESTWIND WAY has units with air conditioning.
