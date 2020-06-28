1710 WESTWIND WAY

Amenities

The landlord requests that the initial lease shall be ended on 7-31-2020 but can be extended yearly thereafter. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Style Condo ~ 1073 ft.This 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in the beautiful and desirable neighborhood on the edge of Tysons Corner & McLean.-Wood floor -Linen Closet-Washer and Dryer-Separate Dining Area-Central Heat and Air Conditioning-Microwave & Dishwasher-Disposal-Granite Countertop-Bright with large Window-Walk out level-Playground-Swimming pool-Basketball yard-Best schools district. Bus stop on the corner ( 3T: At Anderson Road and Dartford Dr.) -Closed to the Fairfax Connector: Orange line at East Falls Church Metro Station and Silver line at Tysons Metro Station. Minutes to Tysons Corners and Beltway 495 by driving.-Closed to shopping centers and grocery stores: Safeway and Giant. Starbucks, CVS, restaurants, banks and gas stations. - Looking for a tenant who has good credit and good rent paid history.- Looking for a clean and responsible person, no smoking. - References are required.- No Pet.- Required one month deposit. Tenant buys the insurance and pays all utilities.