1817 WESTWIND WAY

Available now for rent is this 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom condo at a very convenient location, cross street from Safeway, less than one mile to Silver Line McLean Metro Station, bus stop at the community entrance, minutes to Tysons, 495, and 66. Lots of great community features, free parking, community pool, playground, basketball court. Walking distance to Lewinsville park. McLea High School, Longfellow Middle School, and Westgate Elementary.Rent includes water, trash removal, and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for electricity and cable/internet. No pet and no smoking. Minimum credit score 720. $50 application fee per applicant for credit and employment check. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.