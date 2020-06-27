All apartments in Tysons Corner
1817 WESTWIND WAY
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

1817 WESTWIND WAY

1817 Westwind Way · No Longer Available
Tysons Corner
East Side
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1817 Westwind Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
basketball court
internet access
Available now for rent is this 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom condo at a very convenient location, cross street from Safeway, less than one mile to Silver Line McLean Metro Station, bus stop at the community entrance, minutes to Tysons, 495, and 66. Lots of great community features, free parking, community pool, playground, basketball court. Walking distance to Lewinsville park. McLea High School, Longfellow Middle School, and Westgate Elementary.Rent includes water, trash removal, and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for electricity and cable/internet. No pet and no smoking. Minimum credit score 720. $50 application fee per applicant for credit and employment check. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 WESTWIND WAY have any available units?
1817 WESTWIND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1817 WESTWIND WAY have?
Some of 1817 WESTWIND WAY's amenities include parking, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 WESTWIND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1817 WESTWIND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 WESTWIND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1817 WESTWIND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1817 WESTWIND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1817 WESTWIND WAY offers parking.
Does 1817 WESTWIND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 WESTWIND WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 WESTWIND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1817 WESTWIND WAY has a pool.
Does 1817 WESTWIND WAY have accessible units?
No, 1817 WESTWIND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 WESTWIND WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 WESTWIND WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 WESTWIND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 WESTWIND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
