Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:47 AM
26 Apartments For Rent Near Mason
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
36 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
48 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
21 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,518
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
3424 Brookwood Drive, Fairfax, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,250
2998 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This 6 bedroom 3.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
4339 Delegate Court
4339 Delegate Ct, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2900 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhome w/3 finished levels, 3BR /3.5BA Attached garage with entry to main level. Lower level w/spacious rec room, den full BA. Main level with separate dining room, living room, updated kitchen w/ SS appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5428 LONG BOAT COURT
5428 Long Boat Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Location! Close to GMU, VRE, and public transportation, great front porch and water views in the fall from the back deck. The property backs to woods.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5416 HELM COURT
5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10298 LATNEY ROAD
10298 Latney Road, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1717 sqft
End unit town home, near VRE rail road station, Target, Walmart, public bus nearby. All finished 3 levels, new carpet, mirrors, deck and walk out basement. 3 Br and 2.55 ba. Full size deck from Kitchen area. Near GMU, Burke Centre parkway.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10434 COURTNEY DRIVE
10434 Courtney Drive, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2626 sqft
Open floor plan, well maintained TH in heart of Fairfax City. Near the court house, George Mason University.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10278 COLONY PARK DRIVE
10278 Colony Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1941 sqft
DELIGHFUL HOME IN BEAUTIFUL SETTING-STUNNING WOODED VIEWS-HARDWOOD FLOORS-CORIAN COUNTERS-ATRIUM DOOR TO DECK OFF KITCHEN-MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH & JETTED TUB-LL FAM RM W/RASIED BRICK HEARTH FIREPLACE-WALK-OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD/PATIO-COMMUNITY
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5519 WHITFIELD COURT
5519 Whitfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1830 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * NO S.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3743 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD
3743 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1142 sqft
Furnished home in very convenient Fairfax City location. Living, Dining Room and eat in kitchen. 2 BR's and 2 full baths. TV, all furniture, dishes, etc all included. Private yard with patio. Yard maintenance included in rent. Security System.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5277 PUMPHREY DRIVE
5277 Pumphrey Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1688 sqft
Walking distance to Laurel Ridge and Robinson!!! Lovely home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, huge family room addition off the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms , Master suite with sitting room/nursery and walk-in closet, lower level rec
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
4253 ALLISON CIRCLE
4253 Allison Circle, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1421 sqft
RARE FIND! Large yard (.25 ACRES) and Oversized Detached Garage (fits 2 CARS)!!. The property has been renovated and is move-in ready! 3 Bedrooms + 2 Full Baths. Located in the Heart of Fairfax - Old Town Fairfax, GMU, Parks, Shops.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5421 CABOT RIDGE CT
5421 Cabot Ridge Court, Fairfax Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1610 sqft
Great townhouse rental. End unit, all brick, hardwood floors, and Robinson High School pyramid. The whole house was just painted and new flooring. Just renovated. Only 2 incomes considered with good credit.
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5002 Gadsen Dr
5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
3360 sqft
5002 Gadsen Dr Available 07/15/20 Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
4719 PICKETT ROAD
4719 Pickett Road, Long Branch, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1976 sqft
Fantastic location! Safely walk to middle and high school through neighborhoods. 1 block to Pentagon shuttle, 2 miles to VRE and George Mason University. 2 blocks to community pool and playground and half mile to nature trail.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5106 HARFORD LANE
5106 Harford Lane, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
Beautiful interior unit Town Home in sought after Lake Braddock Community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10167 MOSBY WOODS DRIVE
10167 Mosby Wood Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
984 sqft
Great spacious & private 2 BR/1 BA unit in Fairfax City conveniently located close to Vienna Metro and public transportation. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Laundry in building basement. Great amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5553 HECATE COURT
5553 Hecate Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1220 sqft
3 level townhome with hardwood floors throughout. Lower level walkout to fenced patio, close to shopping , stores, restaurants, V.R.E. and GM university.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10119 SPRING LAKE TERRACE
10119 Spring Lake Terrace, Fairfax, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
1302 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10119 SPRING LAKE TERRACE in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10405 CARRIAGEPARK COURT
10405 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2173 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Townhouse. Master bedroom with private bathroom for rent to share with 3 other GMU students. Large THs in Kings Park West across from George Mason University. THs is clean and quiet.
